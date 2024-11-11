International Markets and Coty (COTY): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you assessed how the international operations of Coty (COTY) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this beauty products company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining COTY's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.67 billion, marking an increase of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting COTY's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in COTY's International Revenues

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $787.8 million in revenue, making up 47.13% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $748.68 million, this meant a surprise of +5.23%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $598.1 million, or 43.87%, in the previous quarter, and $732.2 million, or 44.61%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $190.2 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.38%. This represented a surprise of -5.47% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $201.2 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $182.3 million, or 13.37%, and $201.2 million, or 12.26%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Coty, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.76 billion, reflecting an increase of 2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: EMEA is anticipated to contribute 48% or $845.52 million and Asia Pacific 12.6% or $221.71 million.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $6.35 billion, which signifies a rise of 3.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 45.5% ($2.89 billion) and Asia Pacific at 12.8% ($814.23 million).

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Coty. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Currently, Coty holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Coty's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 22.3% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 4.4%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, Coty's industry group, has descended 1.4% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 25.7% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 13.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 1.1% during this interval.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.