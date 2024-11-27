International Frontier Resources Reports Increased Losses

International Frontier Resources (TSE:IFR) has released an update.
International Frontier Resources reported a net loss of $1.45 million for the first nine months of 2024, a significant increase from the $500,050 loss recorded in the same period last year. The company attributes this downturn to negative cash flows from operations, totaling $265,750. Despite this, IFR continues to advance its oil and gas projects in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.
