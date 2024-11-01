News & Insights

Stocks

Interface reports Q3 adjusted EPS 48c, consensus 34c

November 01, 2024 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $344.27M, consensus $336.42M. “We delivered another quarter of strong performance, as our One Interface (TILE) strategy continues to yield tangible results, including double-digit sales growth and significant profitability expansion. Education billings were up 18% year-over-year in the third quarter. In the Corporate Office segment, our global billings were up 2% year-over-year, outpacing overall industry trends and demonstrating that we are gaining market share. As expected, Retail billings increased in the third quarter compared to soft activity in the prior year,” commented Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TILE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TILE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.