Interface reports Q3 adjusted EPS 48c, consensus 34c

Reports Q3 revenue $344.27M, consensus $336.42M. “We delivered another quarter of strong performance, as our One Interface (TILE) strategy continues to yield tangible results, including double-digit sales growth and significant profitability expansion. Education billings were up 18% year-over-year in the third quarter. In the Corporate Office segment, our global billings were up 2% year-over-year, outpacing overall industry trends and demonstrating that we are gaining market share. As expected, Retail billings increased in the third quarter compared to soft activity in the prior year,” commented Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TILE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.