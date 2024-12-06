News & Insights

Is Intercontinental Exchange Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

December 06, 2024 — 07:16 pm EST

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a global leader in financial markets and data services, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With a market cap of $89.6 billion, ICE is a key player in the financial and commodities trading industry. The company operates leading global exchanges and clearinghouses and provides innovative data solutions, serving a wide range of financial institutions and market participants across the globe.

Companies with a market value of $10 billion or more are classified as “large-cap stocks,” Intercontinental Exchange firmly belongs in this category. With robust financial performance and a strategic focus on innovation, ICE excels across diverse sectors, including financial markets, data services, and technology-driven trading platforms. 

Intercontinental Exchange is currently trading 6.9% below its 52-week high of $167.99, reached on Oct. 30. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange declined 3.8% over the three months, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX10.4% gains during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, ICE has edged up 21.8% on a YTD basis, falling short of SPX's 27.4% return. However, over the past 52 weeks, ICE outperformed with a 37.1% increase, surpassing SPX's 33% growth in the same period.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, ICE has consistently traded below its 50-day moving average in recent sessions. However, it has stayed above its 200-day moving average throughout the past year. 

Intercontinental Exchange announced its Q3 earnings on Oct. 31, reporting record net revenues of $2.3 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55, reflecting 6% growth from the prior year. Despite these strong financial results, shares declined by 6.4%. ICE demonstrated robust cash generation through the first nine months of the year, with operating cash flow reaching $3.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow totaling $2.6 billion, underscoring the company's solid operational performance.

Intercontinental Exchange has outpaced its rival Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s (CBOE) 16.8% gain on a YTD basis and 14.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite ICE underperforming the broader sector, analysts maintain a bullish outlook on the stock. Of the 17 analysts covering it, the consensus rating is “Strong Buy,” with a mean price target of $181.38, indicating a potential upside of 16% from its current level.

