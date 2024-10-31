News & Insights

Intensity Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

October 31, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage of Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) with a Buy rating and $5 price target Intensity is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing cancer therapy formulations designed for intratumoral administration of chemotherapeutic agents, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is developing a “disruptive treatment” for solid tumors.

