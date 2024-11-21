Integrated Wind Solutions Expands Innovative Vessel Fleet

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA has expanded its fleet by acquiring its fourth state-of-the-art Commissioning Service Operation Vessel, IWS Starwalker, designed to enhance offshore wind farm operations. These vessels boast innovative features such as the largest battery packs in the industry and a design that reduces emissions, highlighting IWS’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

