Integrated Wind Solutions Expands Innovative Vessel Fleet

November 21, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA has expanded its fleet by acquiring its fourth state-of-the-art Commissioning Service Operation Vessel, IWS Starwalker, designed to enhance offshore wind farm operations. These vessels boast innovative features such as the largest battery packs in the industry and a design that reduces emissions, highlighting IWS’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

For further insights into DE:9UG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

