Integrated Wellness, Btab announce filing of registration statement on Form S-4

Integrated Wellness Acquisition (WEL), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Btab Ecommerce Group, a global e-commerce and digital supply chain solutions provider, jointly announced the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 by IWAC Holding Company Inc., a newly created holding company organized under the laws of Delaware with the U.S. SEC. The Registration Statement relates to the proposed business combination between WEL and Btab, previously announced on May 31. The combined company will seek to be listed on one of the national exchanges. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approval, the approval of WEL’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.