Integrated Wellness, Btab announce filing of registration statement on Form S-4

December 02, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Integrated Wellness Acquisition (WEL), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Btab Ecommerce Group, a global e-commerce and digital supply chain solutions provider, jointly announced the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 by IWAC Holding Company Inc., a newly created holding company organized under the laws of Delaware with the U.S. SEC. The Registration Statement relates to the proposed business combination between WEL and Btab, previously announced on May 31. The combined company will seek to be listed on one of the national exchanges. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approval, the approval of WEL’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

