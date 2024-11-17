Integrated Waste Solutions Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (HK:0923) has released an update.

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the release of their unaudited consolidated interim results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for a dividend payment, which could impact investor interest.

