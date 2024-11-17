News & Insights

Stocks

Integrated Waste Solutions Schedules Key Financial Meeting

November 17, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited (HK:0923) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the release of their unaudited consolidated interim results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for a dividend payment, which could impact investor interest.

For further insights into HK:0923 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.