News & Insights

Stocks

Integral Diagnostics Director Increases Shareholding

November 06, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Tobias Hall, who increased his stake by acquiring 1,833 fully paid ordinary shares at $2.96 each. The transaction, which took place on the market, boosts Hall’s total holdings to 153,552 shares, highlighting active management involvement in the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:IDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.