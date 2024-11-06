Integral Diagnostics Director Increases Shareholding

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.
Integral Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Tobias Hall, who increased his stake by acquiring 1,833 fully paid ordinary shares at $2.96 each. The transaction, which took place on the market, boosts Hall’s total holdings to 153,552 shares, highlighting active management involvement in the company’s growth.
