Integral Diagnostics Director Increases Shareholding

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Tobias Hall, who increased his stake by acquiring 1,833 fully paid ordinary shares at $2.96 each. The transaction, which took place on the market, boosts Hall’s total holdings to 153,552 shares, highlighting active management involvement in the company’s growth.

