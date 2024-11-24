Integral Diagnostics Advances Merger with Capitol Health

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics is moving forward with its proposed merger with Capitol Health, contingent on the divestment of Capitol’s clinic in Melton, Victoria. This move is part of their strategy to gain informal merger clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The merger is expected to become effective by December 2024, but the financial impact of the clinic divestment is deemed negligible.

