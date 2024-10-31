News & Insights

Integral Ad Science raising prices of brand safety solutions, ADWEEK says

October 31, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

Integral Ad Science (IAS), which sells brand safety and ad verification solutions to advertisers, is raising its prices, ADWEEK’s Catherine Perloff reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. Clients of Yahoo’s demand-side platform were informed of the price increase with an in-platform notification, said Johnathan Barnes, who also helps advertisers navigate brand safety challenges with his firm Population Science. A second source, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, was informed of the price changes via Yahoo’s DSP. Barnes said the new prices go into effect on November 1, the author notes.

