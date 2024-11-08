Integra Resources Expands with Florida Canyon Gold

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. has completed its business combination with Florida Canyon Gold Inc., marking a significant expansion in the Great Basin precious metals market. This strategic move positions Integra as a mid-tier producer with a strong resource base and growth potential. The transaction will result in the delisting of Florida Canyon Gold from the TSX Venture Exchange.

