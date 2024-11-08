News & Insights

Stocks

Integra Resources Expands with Florida Canyon Gold

November 08, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Integra Resources Corp. has completed its business combination with Florida Canyon Gold Inc., marking a significant expansion in the Great Basin precious metals market. This strategic move positions Integra as a mid-tier producer with a strong resource base and growth potential. The transaction will result in the delisting of Florida Canyon Gold from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:FCGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.