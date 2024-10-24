News & Insights

Integer raises sees FY24 adjusted EPS $5.24-$5.43, consensus $5.30

October 24, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Sees FY24 revenue $1.707B-$1.727B, consensus $1.74B. The 2024 Outlook excludes Electrochem. As previously communicated, the prior 2024 outlook included the following estimated amounts for Electrochem: Sales of $36 million. GAAP operating income of $3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $5 million. GAAP net income of $0 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $1 million. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.00. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.02. $3 million of allocated interest expense as part of discontinued operations. Unless otherwise stated, 2024 Outlook and comparisons are presented on a continuing operations basis. We have raised the midpoint of our full year profit and EPS outlook, compared to the 2024 outlook from July, revised to exclude Electrochem.

