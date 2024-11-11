Insulet price target raised to $317 from $234 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Insulet (PODD) to $317 from $234 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Insulet “had a strong 3Q print,” says the analyst, who cites “high quality growth, strong cash flow characteristics, and catalysts on the horizon” for the firm’s higher target following the company’s quarterly report.

