Installed Building downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC

RBC Capital downgraded Installed Building Products (IBP) to Underperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $197, down from $203. The firm sees weaker margins following Q3’s softer price/mix as well as gross margin headwinds. The analyst also sees post-election risk of a potential rollback of tougher pending energy code enforcement, which could “dampen” Installed Building’s volume and price outlook as well as investor sentiment. It sees an unattractive near-term risk/reward with the stock’s valuation “still elevated.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IBP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.