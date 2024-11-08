Installed Building downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC

RBC Capital downgraded Installed Building Products (IBP) to Underperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $197, down from $203. The firm sees weaker margins following Q3’s softer price/mix as well as gross margin headwinds. The analyst also sees post-election risk of a potential rollback of tougher pending energy code enforcement, which could “dampen” Installed Building’s volume and price outlook as well as investor sentiment. It sees an unattractive near-term risk/reward with the stock’s valuation “still elevated.”
