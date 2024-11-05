News & Insights

Stocks

Insource Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 05, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for FY23, with net sales rising by 13.9% and net profit growing by 25.9% compared to the previous year. The company attributes this growth to a surge in DX-related training, successful large-scale IT customization projects, and a higher number of active users, accompanied by a decrease in the SG&A expense ratio.

For further insights into JP:6200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.