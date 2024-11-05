Insource Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for FY23, with net sales rising by 13.9% and net profit growing by 25.9% compared to the previous year. The company attributes this growth to a surge in DX-related training, successful large-scale IT customization projects, and a higher number of active users, accompanied by a decrease in the SG&A expense ratio.

