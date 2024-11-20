News & Insights

Stocks

Insignia Financial Pauses Dividend Amid Leadership Changes

November 20, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Insignia Financial Ltd has announced a temporary pause on its final dividend to strengthen its balance sheet amid macro-economic challenges, maintaining its target of 60-90% of underlying net profit after tax. The company also introduced new leadership, with Scott Hartley as CEO and two new Non-Executive Directors, Gai McGrath and Jodie Hampshire, bringing fresh perspectives and significant industry experience to guide future growth. This leadership renewal aims to align with Insignia’s strategic plans for sustainable growth.

For further insights into AU:IFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOOFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.