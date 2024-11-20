Insignia Financial Pauses Dividend Amid Leadership Changes

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has announced a temporary pause on its final dividend to strengthen its balance sheet amid macro-economic challenges, maintaining its target of 60-90% of underlying net profit after tax. The company also introduced new leadership, with Scott Hartley as CEO and two new Non-Executive Directors, Gai McGrath and Jodie Hampshire, bringing fresh perspectives and significant industry experience to guide future growth. This leadership renewal aims to align with Insignia’s strategic plans for sustainable growth.

