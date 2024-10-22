News & Insights

Insignia Financial Acquires Stake in Mayne Pharma

October 22, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has become a significant shareholder in Mayne Pharma Group Limited, holding over 4.26 million ordinary shares, which accounts for a 5.013% voting power. This change in shareholding could indicate Insignia’s strategic interest in the pharmaceutical sector, drawing attention from market watchers. Such moves often lead to speculation about the potential impact on the company’s future market performance.

