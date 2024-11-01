Insider Sale: See Remarks of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Sells 123,334 Shares

Ryan D. Taylor, the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies ($PLTR), sold 123,334 shares of the company on 10-25-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.1% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 331,369 shares of Palantir Technologies stock.

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 106 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 106 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 782 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $PLTR Stock?

The bull case for Palantir Technologies ($PLTR) highlights its strong financial performance, evidenced by a 32% year-over-year increase in commercial revenue, reaching $284 million, and a total contract value that has surged to $699 million, reflecting 78% year-over-year growth. The company's growing customer base, now at 497 with a 35% annual increase, along with robust non-GAAP gross margins of 84% and an adjusted operating income margin between 30% and 32.5%, showcase effective cost management and solid financial health, exceeding expectations from analysts like RBC. Conversely, the bear case points to concerns regarding declining revenue growth, particularly in the government segment, where revenue growth missed estimates at just 11%, down from the previous quarter's 12%. This slowdown raises doubts about Palantir's ambitious long-term growth targets of over 30%, especially in light of a significant 12% year-over-year drop in average revenue per customer, suggesting potential challenges ahead in sustaining momentum in both government and commercial sectors.

Background on $PLTR Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. Founded in 2003, Palantir provides platforms that enable organizations to integrate, visualize, and analyze vast amounts of data from diverse sources. Its flagship products, Palantir Foundry and Palantir Gotham, are used across various industries, including government, defense, finance, and healthcare, to support data-driven decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. Palantir's technology facilitates complex data integration, allowing users to identify patterns, correlations, and insights that drive strategic outcomes. The company's focus on privacy and security ensures that sensitive information is managed in compliance with regulatory standards while enabling deep analytical capabilities.

