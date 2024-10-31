Insider Sale: Director at Humacyte (HUMA) Sells 1,548 Shares

Kathleen Sebelius, a director at Humacyte ($HUMA), sold 1,548 shares of the company on 09-10-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 41,207 shares of Humacyte stock.

Humacyte Insider Trading Activity

Humacyte insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has traded it 15 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 5,634 shares and 12 sales, selling 2,960,256 shares.

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 5,182 shares.

BRADY W DOUGAN has traded it 15 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 5,634 shares and 12 sales, selling 2,960,256 shares.

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) sold 39,389 shares.

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 3,100 shares.

HEATHER LEDBETTER PRICHARD (Chief Operating Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 191,511 shares.

MAX N. WALLACE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 8,005 shares and 0 sales.

GORDON M BINDER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 100,000 shares and 0 sales.

Humacyte Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of Humacyte stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Humacyte Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUMA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/03.

Should I Buy $HUMA Stock?

The bull case for Humacyte Inc. ($HUMA) centers on its groundbreaking bioengineered human tissues, particularly Human Acellular Vessels (HAVs), which are positioned to capture substantial market share with projected annual sales of $276 million in vascular trauma repair and $236 million in AV access for dialysis by 2035. These figures, coupled with robust compound annual growth rates, highlight the strong growth potential for HAVs, supported by their competitive advantages of immediate availability, non-immunogenicity, and universal implantation that could improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. As the company approaches FDA approval and has already implanted over 500 patients, the demand for these innovative solutions could enhance its market position. Conversely, the bear case raises concerns over Humacyte's ongoing financial difficulties, evidenced by a $26 million net loss in Q3 2023 and a slower-than-expected commercial uptake of its products. Additionally, the complexities surrounding conditions like peripheral artery disease and chronic kidney disease, paired with the challenges of reliance on catheters for hemodialysis—known for high infection rates—cast doubt on the long-term viability and market penetration of HAVs. With no profitability in sight, investors must weigh the potential of innovative technology against these fundamental hurdles.

Background on $HUMA Stock

Humacyte, identified by the ticker symbol $HUMA, is a biotechnology company that specializes in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. The company focuses on developing and manufacturing acellular human tissue products, primarily aiming to address unmet clinical needs in vascular and organ transplantation. Their flagship product, the Humacell vascular graft, is designed for use in various surgical applications, particularly for patients requiring vascular access for dialysis. Humacyte’s innovative approach leverages a proprietary platform that utilizes human cells to create engineered tissues in a way that avoids the use of live donor cells, thereby reducing the risk of rejection and enhancing patient outcomes. The company is dedicated to advancing its technologies through clinical trials and partnerships, with the goal of transforming the field of regenerative medicine.

