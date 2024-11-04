Insider Purchase: Director at Unusual Machines (UMAC) Buys 32,895 Shares

Robert Paul Lowry, a director at Unusual Machines ($UMAC), bought 32,895 shares of the company on 10-30-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 81.0%. Following this trade, they now own 73,502 shares of Unusual Machines stock.

Unusual Machines Insider Trading Activity

Unusual Machines insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PAUL LOWRY purchased 32,895 shares.

ALLAN THOMAS EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 65,789 shares.

SANFORD RICH has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 68,089 shares and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Unusual Machines Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of Unusual Machines stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Background on $UMAC Stock

$UMAC (Unusual Machines) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that focuses on creating innovative financial products and services through the use of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide users with unique investment opportunities, leveraging smart contracts to enhance transparency and security in financial transactions. $UMAC seeks to combine advanced algorithms and machine learning models to optimize trading strategies, allowing users to maximize returns on their investments. By fostering a community-driven ecosystem, Unusual Machines encourages collaboration and participation among users, enhancing the overall functionality and potential of the platform in the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.