SARAH LONDON, the Chief Executive Officer of Cemteme Corp. ($CNC), bought 4,117 shares of the company on 11-08-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 667,229 shares of Cemteme Corp. stock.

Cemteme Corp. Insider Trading Activity

Cemteme Corp. insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares.

CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN sold 878 shares.

KENNETH J FASOLA (President) sold 8,000 shares.

Cemteme Corp. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of Cemteme Corp. stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cemteme Corp. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KATHY E. MANNING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 07/02 and 0 sales.

Should I Buy $CNC Stock?

For Centene Corporation ($CNC), the bull case centers around its promising financial outlook, particularly within its Pharmacy Division, which is projected to see significant revenue growth driven by a $100 year-over-year increase in direct subsidies expected in 2025. This growth, coupled with the company's robust presence in the Medicaid sector and its strategic positioning in key managed care states, positions Centene favorably for expansion in the Health Insurance Marketplace as subsidies are likely to be renewed post-2025. Additionally, strong management efforts have led to positive adjustments in 2024 adjusted EPS estimates, improvements in Star ratings, and signs of returning Medicaid membership growth as operational challenges diminish. Conversely, the bear case emphasizes the significant membership losses Centene has faced due to declining continuous coverage and anticipated redetermination-driven losses that are expected to continue affecting revenues through the first half of 2025. Increased competition in the Medicaid market and pressured margins in both commercial and Medicaid sectors further raise concerns about the sustainability of revenue and earnings growth, leading to uncertainty about the company’s long-term prospects.

Background on $CNC Stock

Cemteme Corp. (CNC) is a company focused on providing innovative solutions within the industrial and technical sectors, particularly in the areas of CNC (computer numerical control) machining and manufacturing. The company specializes in delivering precision-engineered components and systems, employing advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the needs of various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. Cemteme Corp. emphasizes efficiency, quality, and sustainability in its production processes, utilizing state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge software to optimize performance and ensure high standards. Through its commitment to innovation and customer service, CNC aims to be a leading player in the CNC machining industry, helping businesses enhance their operational capabilities and competitiveness.

