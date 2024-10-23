Insider Purchase: 10% owner at Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF) Buys 126,025 Shares

77 Capital L.P. Liberty, a 10% owner of Lions Gate Entertainment ($LGF), bought 126,025 shares of the company on 10-21-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 3.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,169,069 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Trading Activity

Lions Gate Entertainment insiders have traded $LGF stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 56 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

77 CAPITAL L.P. LIBERTY has traded it 56 times. They made 56 purchases, buying 10,182,760 shares and 0 sales.

Background on $LGF Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF) is a prominent global entertainment company known for its film and television production and distribution. Founded in 1997, Lions Gate has established itself as a major player in the media industry, producing critically acclaimed films and popular television series. The company is best known for its successful franchises, such as "The Hunger Games," "Twilight," and "Saw." In addition to its theatrical productions, Lions Gate operates a robust television division, producing content for various networks and streaming platforms, and it owns the premium cable channel Starz, which offers original programming and extensive movie libraries. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Lions Gate continues to expand its influence in the entertainment landscape, focusing on creating compelling content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.





