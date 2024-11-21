Innovid to be acquired by Mediaocean for $3.15 per share

News & Insights

Mediaocean and Innovid (CTV) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Mediaocean will acquire Innovid. As part of the deal, Innovid will merge with Flashtalking to create an independent, omnichannel ad tech platform. Mediaocean will acquire Innovid at a price of $3.15 per share of common stock in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $500M, and an equity value of $525M. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025. Zvika Netter, CEO and founder of Innovid, will lead the combined ad tech organization as CEO reporting to Bill Wise, co-founder and CEO of Mediaocean. Grant Parker, who currently runs Flashtalking, will be president of the combined ad tech organization reporting to Netter. Netter will also join the board of Mediaocean.

