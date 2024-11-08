News & Insights

Innovatec Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Growth Plan

November 08, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Innovatec S.p.A. has approved a development plan for its Energy Efficiency and Renewables business unit, focusing on significant growth in photovoltaic projects and renewable energy capacity from 2025 to 2027. The plan includes €27 million in investments and aims to enhance its photovoltaic pipeline, with target revenues from EPC contracts reaching €200 million. This strategy aligns with global trends towards increased renewable energy capacity, positioning Innovatec to capitalize on the growing demand.

