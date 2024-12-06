News & Insights

Innate Pharma Secures $7.9M Investment for Lymphoma Treatment

December 06, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Innate Pharma has secured up to $7.9 million in investment from the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation to advance the development of their IPH6501 treatment for follicular lymphoma. This funding will support the inclusion of more patients in ongoing clinical trials, potentially enhancing patient outcomes for those with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The initial investment includes $3 million upfront, with the possibility of an additional $4.9 million based on milestone achievements.

