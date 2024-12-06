Innate Pharma Secures $7.9M Investment for Lymphoma Treatment

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innate Pharma has secured up to $7.9 million in investment from the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation to advance the development of their IPH6501 treatment for follicular lymphoma. This funding will support the inclusion of more patients in ongoing clinical trials, potentially enhancing patient outcomes for those with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The initial investment includes $3 million upfront, with the possibility of an additional $4.9 million based on milestone achievements.

For further insights into FR:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.