Innate Pharma Secures $7.9M Investment for Lymphoma Treatment

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Innate Pharma has secured up to $7.9 million in investment from the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation to advance the development of their IPH6501 treatment for follicular lymphoma. This funding will support the inclusion of more patients in ongoing clinical trials, potentially enhancing patient outcomes for those with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The initial investment includes $3 million upfront, with the possibility of an additional $4.9 million based on milestone achievements.
For further insights into FR:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.