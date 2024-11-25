News & Insights

Inmobiliaria del Sur Executes Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur has executed a series of share buybacks through its Buyback Program, with transactions occurring between November 14 and 22, 2024, at prices around €8.50 per share. The program, managed by Alantra Equities, aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing its own shares in the market.

