Inmobiliaria del Sur Executes Share Buyback Program

Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.
Inmobiliaria del Sur has executed a series of share buybacks through its Buyback Program, with transactions occurring between November 14 and 22, 2024, at prices around €8.50 per share. The program, managed by Alantra Equities, aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing its own shares in the market.
