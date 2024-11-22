News & Insights

Inmobiliaria Colonial Acquires Shares Amidst Market Activity

November 22, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Inmobiliaria Colonial (ES:COL) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria Colonial has acquired 5 million of its own shares, representing 0.80% of its share capital, for 26.15 million euros. This move follows an accelerated bookbuild offering facilitated by Park S.à r.l. and Sierra Nevada LP, and corresponds with the resumption of operations under a liquidity contract with Banco Sabadell. These developments could impact the company’s stock performance and investor interest.

