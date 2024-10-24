InhaleRx Limited Lists Nearly 18 Million New Shares

InhaleRx Limited (AU:IRX) has released an update.

InhaleRx Limited has announced the quotation of 17,969,880 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 24, 2024. This move follows a series of transactions previously disclosed to the market, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders. The increased availability of shares may attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:IRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.