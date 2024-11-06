Ingredion price target raised to $168 from $145 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ingredion (INGR) to $168 from $145 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported another strong quarter of profits as it continues to benefit of its cost savings programs and segment reorganization, driving profits as healthy demand and higher volumes help cost absorption, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

