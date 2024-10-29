Ingles Markets Faces Financial Setback from Hurricane

Ingles Markets ( (IMKTA) ) has issued an update.

Ingles Markets, a leading grocer in the southeastern U.S., faces a financial hurdle as Hurricane Helene caused significant inventory and property losses estimated between $35 and $55 million. Fortunately, insurance may cover $10 to $15 million of this loss. Despite the setback, Ingles has managed to keep 194 of its 198 stores open, with plans to reopen the remaining four within the next nine months, showcasing resilience and a commitment to serving its communities.

