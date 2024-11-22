Inghams Group Director Acquires Performance Rights

Inghams Group Ltd. (AU:ING) has released an update.
Inghams Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Andrew Reeves has acquired 608,390 performance rights under the FY25-FY27 Long Term Incentive Plan. These rights were issued with no consideration as part of an equity incentive scheme approved at the 2024 AGM. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align executive compensation with long-term performance goals.
