Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded a second-quarter 2024 loss of $283.7 million or a loss of $7.81 per share. In the year-ago quarter, it posted a profit of $35.5 million or 97 cents per share.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.01 per share, down from $1.41 a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.



The company’s revenues declined 18.9% year over year to $390.6 million in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.5 million. The fall in the top line was the result of the Performance Chemicals segment's repositioning, which included limiting exposure to specific markets within the Industrial Specialties product line. Higher sales in Performance Materials due to increased pricing and strong automotive carbon volumes offset the decline.

Segmental Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $185.5 million in the reported quarter, declining around 34.7% year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.9 million.



Revenues in the Performance Materials unit rose around 8.7% year over year to $157.2 million. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.4 million.



Sales in the Advanced Polymer Technologies segment were down 9.9% to $47.9 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $49.2 million.

Financials

Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $107.4 million, up around 57.9% year over year. The long-term debt was $1,401 million, down 8.1% year over year.



The operating cash flow was $29.7 million for the reported quarter, down around 38.6% year over year.

Outlook

The company revised its sales guidance for 2024 to $1.4-$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook to $350-$360 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have plunged 23.2% in a year compared with a 13% decline of the industry.



