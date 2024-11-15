News & Insights

Ingenia Communities Group Announces Director Change

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Ingenia Communities Group has announced the cessation of James Thomas Hazel as a director, effective November 14, 2024. Hazel held interests in securities through trusts managed by Candlegrove Pty Ltd, with a total of 439,445 fully paid ordinary securities. This update is significant for investors tracking leadership and interest changes within the company.

