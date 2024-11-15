Ingenia Communities Group Announces Director Change

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Ingenia Communities Group has announced the cessation of James Thomas Hazel as a director, effective November 14, 2024. Hazel held interests in securities through trusts managed by Candlegrove Pty Ltd, with a total of 439,445 fully paid ordinary securities. This update is significant for investors tracking leadership and interest changes within the company.

For further insights into AU:INA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.