INFY Expands Client Base: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Infosys INFY shares have returned 22.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks - Computer IT Services industry’s growth of 2.4%. The outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in the stock as the company is receiving a steady inflow of projects.

Recently, Infosys has rolled out the FT Money Machine application in collaboration with Financial Times. The application recreates the hydraulic analog computer named Monetary National Income Analogue Computer, which was first built in 1949.

The application is academically supported by the London School of Economics and Cambridge University. FT Money Machine will be available in Apple AAPL Stores and can be operated in the extended reality format through Apple Vision Pro.

Through their Apple Vision Pro device, users can model economic scenarios with gestures, eye tracking and voice commands in free play mode. Together, the two organizations have focused on making economics engaging. Infosys has developed this application with its human experience agency, WongDoody.

Infosys YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expanding Clientele Boosts INFY’s Prospects

So far in fiscal 2025, Infosys has collaborated with industry leaders, including NVIDIA NVDA, ServiceNow NOW, Nihon Chouzai and Telstra, to deliver solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and telecommunications industries.

Infosys collaborated with NVIDIA and combined INFY’s Topaz with NVDA’s NIMs to deliver TOSCA Network Service Design, one generative AI-powered smart networking operating center and Infosys Cortex. ServiceNow and Infosys developed a solution by combining the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management café to boost enterprise business services.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, INFY reported the closure of 34 large deals with a total contract value of $4.1 billion. INFY contracted eight deals in retail, eight in communication, six in EURS, five in Financial Services, four in Manufacturing, two in Hi-Tech, and one in Life Sciences. Infosys is witnessing solid traction in its digital business, which now comprises approximately 62% of revenues.

Conclusion

INFY’s steady flow of contracts and expanding partner base reflects solid top-line growth potential. Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it is the right time to buy the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.