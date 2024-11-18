InfuSystem Holdings Appoints Ron Hundzinski as Director

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. ( (INFU) ) has provided an announcement.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has appointed Ron Hundzinski as an independent director, boosting its Board with his extensive financial expertise. With a history of leadership roles in major companies, Hundzinski brings valuable insight as InfuSystem expands its healthcare services, offering efficient solutions for patient care and cost reduction. His appointment is anticipated to enhance the company’s strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

