Infratil Limited Sees Shifts in Major Shareholdings

Infratil Limited has experienced notable changes in substantial holdings, with FirstCape Group Limited’s stake decreasing to 5.114% from 6.138%, while Harbour Asset Management Limited increased its share to 2.896% from 2.322%. BNZ Investment Services Limited also saw a slight decrease in its holding percentage. These movements reflect dynamic shifts in shareholder interests, making it an intriguing development for market watchers.

