News & Insights

Stocks

Infratil Limited Sees Shifts in Major Shareholdings

December 05, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infratil Limited has experienced notable changes in substantial holdings, with FirstCape Group Limited’s stake decreasing to 5.114% from 6.138%, while Harbour Asset Management Limited increased its share to 2.896% from 2.322%. BNZ Investment Services Limited also saw a slight decrease in its holding percentage. These movements reflect dynamic shifts in shareholder interests, making it an intriguing development for market watchers.

For further insights into IFUUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFUUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.