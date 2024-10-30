Informatica Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Growth

The latest announcement is out from Informatica ( (INFA) ).

Informatica, a leader in cloud data management, reported strong third-quarter 2024 results with a 36% increase in Cloud Subscription ARR to $748 million and a total ARR growth of 6.7% year-over-year to $1.68 billion, driven by robust demand for its AI-powered services. The company achieved a milestone by processing over 101 trillion cloud transactions monthly, reflecting its commitment to innovation. Informatica also announced a $400 million share repurchase plan and provided optimistic revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

