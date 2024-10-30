News & Insights

Stocks

Informatica Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Growth

October 30, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Informatica ( (INFA) ).

Informatica, a leader in cloud data management, reported strong third-quarter 2024 results with a 36% increase in Cloud Subscription ARR to $748 million and a total ARR growth of 6.7% year-over-year to $1.68 billion, driven by robust demand for its AI-powered services. The company achieved a milestone by processing over 101 trillion cloud transactions monthly, reflecting its commitment to innovation. Informatica also announced a $400 million share repurchase plan and provided optimistic revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

Learn more about INFA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.