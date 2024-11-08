InflaRx Reports Rising Revenue Amidst Significant Losses

InflaRx (IFRX) has released an update.

InflaRx N.V., a biotechnology company, reported significant financial losses for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Revenues increased compared to 2023, but escalating research and development, sales, and marketing expenses contributed to a substantial operating loss. Investors may scrutinize the company’s financial strategies as they navigate these challenging economic conditions.

