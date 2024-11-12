Infinity Mining Identifies Key Lithium Targets in Pilbara

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has identified seven high-priority lithium targets at its Woody Prospect in the Pilbara through the use of Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical surveys. These targets are associated with pegmatite mineralization, which could indicate significant lithium deposits. The integration of geophysical and geochemical data highlights the surface anomalies, paving the way for potential future drilling operations.

For further insights into AU:IMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.