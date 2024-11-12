News & Insights

Infinity Mining Identifies Key Lithium Targets in Pilbara

November 12, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has identified seven high-priority lithium targets at its Woody Prospect in the Pilbara through the use of Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical surveys. These targets are associated with pegmatite mineralization, which could indicate significant lithium deposits. The integration of geophysical and geochemical data highlights the surface anomalies, paving the way for potential future drilling operations.

