Infinity Mining Gains New Substantial Shareholder

November 27, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has a new substantial shareholder, Mr. Glen Goulds, who now holds 5.25% of the company’s voting power with 18 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition signals potential strategic moves within the company, likely drawing interest from investors keen on stock market dynamics.

