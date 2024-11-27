Infinity Mining Gains New Substantial Shareholder

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has a new substantial shareholder, Mr. Glen Goulds, who now holds 5.25% of the company’s voting power with 18 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition signals potential strategic moves within the company, likely drawing interest from investors keen on stock market dynamics.

