Infinity Mining Expands with Key Copper-Gold Acquisitions

Infinity Mining Limited has announced its strategic acquisition of the Cangai Copper Project and several promising copper-gold exploration assets across New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania. This move includes acquiring exploration licenses from Castillo Copper Limited and GMH Resources, expanding Infinity’s foothold in the mineral-rich regions. These acquisitions could potentially boost the company’s growth prospects in the copper and gold sectors, appealing to investors looking for opportunities in the mining industry.

