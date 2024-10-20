News & Insights

Infini Resources Showcases Uranium Project in New York

October 20, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd is engaging with the American investment community at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York, showcasing its Portland Creek Uranium Project. The company focuses on uranium and lithium exploration in Canada and Western Australia, aiming to boost shareholder value through exploration and mine development.

