Industrial Minerals Ltd Advances Quartz Projects and China Engagement

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Industrial Minerals Ltd has received encouraging initial feedback from a potential partner in China regarding its Pippingarra pegmatite, which is being evaluated for high purity quartz production. The company also gained valuable insights from a marketing visit to China, enhancing its operational strategies and exploring collaboration opportunities in a major quartz production hub. Progress continues on defining mineral resources at its High Purity Quartz projects in Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:IND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.