Industrial Minerals Ltd Advances Quartz Projects and China Engagement

November 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has received encouraging initial feedback from a potential partner in China regarding its Pippingarra pegmatite, which is being evaluated for high purity quartz production. The company also gained valuable insights from a marketing visit to China, enhancing its operational strategies and exploring collaboration opportunities in a major quartz production hub. Progress continues on defining mineral resources at its High Purity Quartz projects in Western Australia.

