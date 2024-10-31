INDUS Holding Lowers FY24 EBIT Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG decided to adjust the EBIT forecast for the fiscal 2024 to between a range of 115 million euros to 125 million euros, from the prior EBIT forecast of between 125 million euros and 145 million euros. The Board said this is mainly due to the annual impairment test, which was carried out as part of the current planning process as of the reporting date of 30 September 2024.

The Board of Management continues to expect revenues for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 1.70 billion euros to 1.80 billion euros, and EBIT margin to be between 7% and 8%.

INDUS reported that the preliminary business figures for the first nine months are sales of around 1.28 billion euros compared to 1.36 billion euros, last year, and operating income or EBIT of around 95.9 million euros compared to 116.9 million euros, previous year.

