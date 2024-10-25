Indivior price target raised to $16 from $15 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Indivior (INDV) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. Though the optics of multiple downward revisions to 2024 guidance are undoubtedly “messy,” Sublocade is growing, particularly in the context of significant underpenetration of long-acting injectable buprenorphine modalities, Piper told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INDV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.