Indivior price target raised to $16 from $15 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Indivior (INDV) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. Though the optics of multiple downward revisions to 2024 guidance are undoubtedly “messy,” Sublocade is growing, particularly in the context of significant underpenetration of long-acting injectable buprenorphine modalities, Piper told investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

