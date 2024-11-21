News & Insights

Indiana Resources Secures Settlement and Plans Exploration

November 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has successfully secured a $90 million cash settlement from Tanzania after years of arbitration over the expropriation of the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project, marking a pivotal moment for the company. With the first two instalments received, the company has announced a special dividend and plans further shareholder distributions, contingent on the final payment in 2025. Meanwhile, Indiana is ramping up exploration in South Australia, buoyed by its improved financial footing.

