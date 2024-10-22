Indiana Resources Limited Issues New Share Offer

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has released a prospectus to offer up to 10,000 shares at $0.096 each, aiming to raise $960. This move is intended to clear trading restrictions on shares issued before the closing date, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance stock liquidity. Investors should note that these shares are considered speculative.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.