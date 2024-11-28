News & Insights

Indiana Resources Announces New CEO Appointment

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has appointed Lindsay Owler as its new CEO, effective December 1, 2024. Owler, who brings a wealth of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets, will be based in South Australia, focusing on the company’s Gawler Craton assets. His leadership is expected to drive exploration activities as the company seeks to unlock significant mineral potential.

