Independent Bank reports Q3 EPS 50c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 NII $106.8M vs. $109.0M last year. “During the third quarter, we were pleased to see our net interest margin continue its expansion upward, slightly offset by the excess liquidity held during the quarter, as our loans continue to reprice. We also saw substantial enhancement of balance sheet strength in the third quarter as we replaced maturing subordinated debt which had lost capital treatment, resulting in a material increase to total regulatory capital. Also of note, we made the strategic decision to exit the mortgage warehouse line of business during the quarter, which should result in further increases to capital and liquidity once it has fully wound down,” said Independent Bank (IBTX) Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “As we enter the fourth quarter, we look forward to disciplined execution on all fronts while we work toward the completion of our pending merger with SouthState Corporation. We remain excited to join SouthState, a company whose culture, business model, and credit discipline matches ours.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IBTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.